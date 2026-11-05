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Denzel Boston Reveals What He Loves About Shedeur Sanders
By Justin Hussong,6 days ago
With Deshaun Watson still in concussion protocol and not practicing on Thursday, it’s starting to look like Shedeur Sanders will make his first start of the season for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday when his squad takes on the New Orleans Saints. It’s a great opportunity to showcase the improvements he has made since last season, especially since he is going up against a team that is 0-4 at home and giving up nearly 30 points per game on their own field.