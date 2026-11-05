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Tales of Eternia Remastered review for Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch
By Jeremy Rice,7 days ago
The PS1 era of JRPGs was a unique time in gaming, as many developers were charging headlong into the power of 3D graphics, finding ways to turn an industry dominated by 16-bit sprites into blocky polygons. At the same time, a completely separate visual style that brought traditional, 2D spritework to the 32-bit platform developed right alongside those early forays into the third dimension. Tales of Eternia, developed by Namco, is just one of those titles. The refusal to jump ship into 3D allowed such games to develop a unique visual style that a character and charm of its own. Add onto that the growing pedigree of the Tales series, and Tales of Eternia emerged as a beloved title of the PS1, one ripe for modernization.