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Browns’ Recent Roster Move Could Signal Something Bigger
By Jimmy Swartz,7 days ago
Not every transaction tells a full story by itself. Some moves only make sense once the next one comes, and teams rarely explain the reasoning until everything is official. With the trade deadline just days away, every small change to the Browns’ roster is getting extra attention. A move on Thursday afternoon has one longtime Browns reporter wondering what is coming next.