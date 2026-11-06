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S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Futures Dip As Investors Step Back From AI And Tech With Nasdaq In Correction Territory — NVDA, AAPL, UBER, SOXX In Focus
By Shashank Nayar,8 days ago
Advertisement|Remove ads. U.S. stock indices ended lower on Thursday, with futures extending declines after hours as investors heavily sold off tech and chipmaker stocks amid concerns a Democratic win could derail the pace of data center and AI buildout, delaying capex recovery. The S&P 500 ended Thursday 4.4% lower, the...