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Devils honor 100-year-old World War II veteran on Military Appreciation Night
By Mike G. Morreale,8 days ago
NEWARK, N.J. -- Bob Walsh has experienced events far more daunting than dropping a puck in front of thousands of hockey fans. But the 100-year-old World War II veteran could hardly hide his excitement about receiving that honor at Prudential Center on Thursday. The Far Hills, New Jersey native was recognized by the New Jersey Devils as part of Military Appreciation Night before their game against the St. Louis Blues.