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Weather Planner: Friday, November 6, 2026
By Meteorologist Drew Montreuil,7 days ago
Friday will start out with dry weather through the morning, midday and early afternoon. Skies will be rather cloudy overall, but there may be some gaps of sunshine, especially in the morning. A few showers will start to develop by the late afternoon, with a gradual increase in coverage through the evening and especially into the overnight. Temperatures will remain mild, though not as warm as the last two days, with highs in the low and mid 60s. Winds will be steady, but light, gradually turning from the south to the west and then northwest.