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Regulators Weigh Stricter Nuclear Fuel Reprocessing Safeguard Rules
By Legis1 Editorial,8 days ago
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is seeking public comment on whether it should subject irradiated fuel reprocessing plants to the federal government's most stringent nuclear material control and accounting requirements, potentially ending an exemption that has stood for roughly four decades. . The petition, filed by Howard L. Hall, Ph.D., asks...