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DMF Lighting Announces True 1 Downlight Now Shipping, Hosts Webinar November 10
7 days ago
CARSON, Calif., November 5, 2026 – DMF Lighting, a leading architectural lighting manufacturer of premium modular LED downlighting systems, announced that True 1, its high-performance 1-inch aperture downlight, is now shipping. The company will also host a webinar on November 10 to provide an in-depth look at the product’s features, specifications, and architectural applications.