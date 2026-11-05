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Border Patrol Exempts Maltese Yachts From Certain US Port Fees
By Legis1 Editorial,8 days ago
Maltese-flagged pleasure yachts holding a U.S. cruising license are exempt from certain entrance and clearance fees, tonnage duties, tonnage taxes, and light money when visiting U.S. ports, after U.S. Customs and Border Protection added Malta to its cruising-license country list. . Malta has extended equivalent treatment to U.S.-owned pleasure vessels...