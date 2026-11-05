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Health Officials Cut Certification Rules for Medical Technology
By Legis1 Editorial,7 days ago
The Department of Health and Human Services is removing 14 of the 60 health information technology certification criteria under its voluntary certification program, effective Dec. 28, with certain amendments taking effect Jan. 1, 2027. The rule reduces regulatory burdens, gives developers and health care providers flexibility, and supports innovation by removing and revising certification criteria, HHS says.