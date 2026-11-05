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Marissa Klink Becomes Principal and Equity Partner at Alliance Lighting
4 days ago
Columbia, MD, USA – November 4, 2026 – Alliance Lighting is pleased to announce that Marissa Klink has acquired an ownership interest in the company and assumed the role of Principal. A 14-year veteran of Alliance Lighting, Klink most recently served as Director of Specification Sales. In her expanded role, she will continue to lead the Specification Sales department while working alongside the company’s leadership team to help shape its strategic direction and continued growth.