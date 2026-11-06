undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
West Hollywood Approves Registry for Polyamorous Relationships
By Kayla Christian,8 days ago
West Hollywood is expanding legal recognition for multi-partner relationships after the City Council unanimously approved an ordinance allowing people in polyamorous relationships to register with the city. The ordinance will allow three or more adults in a committed, consensual relationship to formally register as a multi-partner domestic relationship. Registration will...