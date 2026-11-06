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Clouds on Friday will clear and leave the weekend sunny
By Stephen Bowers,8 days ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Warming sun will shine across Western Colorado this weekend, but first, there are some Friday clouds. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy in the morning with gradual clearing that sets up a sunny afternoon. We’ll warm from mid-to-upper 30s at 7 AM to upper 40s and lower 50s at noon, then to low-to-mid 50s at 4 PM. High temperatures in the afternoon will be near 57 degrees around Grand Junction, 54 degrees around Montrose, 56 degrees around Delta, 56 degrees around Cortez, and 59 degrees around Moab. Low temperatures in the morning will be near 40 degrees around Grand Junction, 36 degrees around Montrose, 37 degrees around Delta, 33 degrees around Cortez, and 42 degrees around Moab.