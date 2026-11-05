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Union Grove Superintendent Arrested in Child Pornography Probe, School Taps Interim Leader
By Noah Harper,3 days ago
37000 block of 52nd St. — Approximate Search-Warrant Residence. Thomas Johnson, the 51-year-old superintendent of Union Grove Union High School in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possessing child pornography. The arrest followed a predawn search of a residence in the 37000 block of 52nd Street, where investigators seized several electronic devices as part of an active investigation into alleged child sexual abuse material.