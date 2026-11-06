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Inside the Roster Overhaul Georgetown Basketball Hopes Leads to Resurgence
By King C. Motley IV,8 days ago
Georgetown basketball is bringing new faces to the program following an unfruitful season. Last year, the Hoyas finished last in the Big East with a 6-14 conference record. However, head coach Ed Cooley and the team had an unexpected run in the conference tournament. Georgetown upset No. 6 DePaul and No. 3 Villanova before meeting No. 2 UConn in the semifinals and falling 67-51.