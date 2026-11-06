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Delta, Virgin Atlantic Blast Heathrow's Plan to Split Their Terminals by 2028
By Bella Cruz,8 days ago
Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic are pushing back hard against a plan from Heathrow Airport Limited that would pull Delta out of the terminal it has shared with Virgin Atlantic for years and relocate it elsewhere by 2028. The two carriers, which have operated side by side at the London hub for more than a decade, say the move would complicate things for both staff and passengers and are vowing to fight the decision.