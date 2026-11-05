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Victoria's beloved Cape Conran cabins are reopening this summer after a major glow-up
By Winnie Stubbs,2 days ago
Summer is literally just around the corner, and if your kind of summer hols involves waking up to the sound of the waves and spending your days wandering along coastal trails, you might want to put Cape Conran on your radar. The much-loved cabins at Banksia Bluff Campground are making a comeback, with bookings opening today (Friday, November 6), for stays from January 11, 2027.