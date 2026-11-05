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The Portland Trail Blazers Are On Pace For 70 Wins. Here’s Why Their Hot Start Might Be More Than A Fluke
By Bryant Knox,8 days ago
The Portland Trail Blazers are on pace to win 70 games this season. Ahead of Friday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland sits atop the Western Conference standings with a 6-1 record, a perfect 5-0 mark on the road and a winning percentage that would translate to 70 victories over an 82-game season.