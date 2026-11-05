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Jaguars bitten by Bobcats in late 28-27 loss
By Phillip Brents,8 days ago
The Star-News offers audio versions of articles using Instaread. Some words may be mispronounced. After falling to No. 6 in the weekly statewide community college football poll, the Southwestern College Jaguars were in prime position to get back in the thick of the playoff race, if not essentially secure a berth in the upcoming state championship tournament, with a victory on Saturday against visiting Saddleback College, which had moved up to the No. 3 ranking spot.