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Beyond Protein – What Your Muscles Need To Recover
By Tiana Steele,8 days ago
You’ve crushed your workout, finished your last rep, and grabbed the nearest protein shake. Mission accomplished, right? Not exactly. Understanding what your muscles need to recover beyond protein can make the difference between showing up strong for your next workout and spending the following three days negotiating with your legs every time you encounter stairs.