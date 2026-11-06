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OpenAI launches GPT-6 Cyber with stronger exploit research and higher API price than Anthropic and Google
By Carl Franzen,8 days ago
OpenAI released GPT-6 Cyber today, a specialized security model that the company says can uncover and exploit more software vulnerabilities while more reliably respecting the limits researchers impose. For enterprise security teams, the launch offers another tool for testing defenses and developing fixes, but access requires approval and its published...