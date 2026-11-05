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Hooliganism will not pass!
8 days ago
Two serious news items took place last weekend in Valais and Lausanne. The first could appear ultimately grotesque, but the second is not at all funny. Taken together, they unfortunately reveal a detestable state of mind, deserve condemnation and demand exemplary sanctions. At a time when France is on fire – perhaps giving ideas to sinister simpletons here – it is appropriate to react firmly and quickly. Hooliganism will not pass.