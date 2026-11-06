undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kevin Durant Snubs Stephen Curry From All-Time Starting Lineup
By Joey Haverford,8 days ago
The drama regarding Kevin Durant and how he feels about his former Golden State Warriors teammates remain a noteworthy NBA season. Durant won two NBA Championships joining the 73-win Warriors team led by Stephen Curry. However, various comments have shown that Durant doesn’t hold all love for that chapter of his career and felt taken for granted by Golden State fans.