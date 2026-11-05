undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Maryland Is Launching A Process For Firefighters And Rescue Workers Who Live Out-Of-State To Qualify For New Medical Marijuana Protections
By Tom Angell,3 days ago
Maryland officials are providing guidance about a new law that protects firefighters and rescue workers from being penalized over their lawful use of medical marijuana off the job—including announcing that they are establishing a process allowing first responders who work in Maryland but live out-of-state to register as legal medical cannabis patients.