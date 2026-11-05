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Texas Election Results Boost Efforts For Legal Marijuana And Hemp Access, Advocates Say
By Marijuana Moment,6 days ago
“THC was one of the many things that helped people make up their minds that Republicans in the state don’t care about them.”. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) has led a crusade against THC products over the past few years, eventually leading to state officials banning several hemp-derived cannabis products, including popular items like smokeable vapes and joints.