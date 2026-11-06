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Spotlight Interview: Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel Holiday Marketplace
By Jaslyn Snell,8 days ago
Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel hosts its sixth annual Holiday Marketplace on November 28 and 29, offering a creative and social alternative to traditional holiday shopping. Rick Schlenther, Saint Kate’s director of retail and design, joins WTMJ’s Sandy Maxx to preview the event, which features more than 100 local artisans and makers throughout the hotel. Half of this year’s vendors are new to the marketplace, bringing additional products and creative energy to the event. Shoppers can find jewelry, accessories, home décor, fine art, children’s gifts, pet items, edible treats and stocking stuffers at a range of price points.