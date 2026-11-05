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Help fight hunger during Brookshire’s Spirit of Christmas
4 days ago
TYLER, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Brookshire Grocery Company invites customers to support its 45th annual Spirit of Christmas Food Drive. Through December 24th, customers can donate at Brookshire's, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, FRESH by Brookshire's, and FRESH by Reasor's using the keypad prompt at checkout. Donations will benefit local nonprofits and food pantries in communities that the Brookshire Company serves.