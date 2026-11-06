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Congressman-elect Scott Wiener discusses priorities before heading to Washington
By Sergio Quintana,8 days ago
San Francisco Congressman-elect Scott Wiener is preparing to head to Washington, D.C. for an orientation on his new job after winning California Congressional District 11 to replace Nancy Pelosi, who is retiring. Supervisor Connie Chan conceded the race late Wednesday. Wiener on Thursday said he is already strategizing about the...