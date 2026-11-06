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Laporta Fires 62 as McIlroy Accepts Costly Abu Dhabi Penalty
8 days ago
Francesco Laporta had a birdie putt at the last for a 61. He missed it and still walked away from the opening round of the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship with a three-shot lead. That was the kind of Thursday he had at Yas Links. An eagle, eight birdies, no bogeys and a 62 that left Jon Rahm, Sam Bairstow and Bernd Wiesberger chasing him after their own rounds of 65. Rahm’s seven under was bogey-free, too. He still finished with a substantial deficit on the day LIV Golf announced its intended wind-down.