undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
4 Realistic Trades the Bengals Could Make Before the Deadline, Ranked by Likelihood
8 days ago
Joe Burrow has the Cincinnati Bengals at 5-2 and packing for Madrid, but a 440-yard day by the Titans in a 43-36 overtime win made the deadline priority obvious. The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. didn’t hedge after watching the film. “I don’t know how you watch the tape and think the #Bengals should be trying to trade for anything other than back seven help,” he wrote on X.