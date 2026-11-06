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Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets Matchup History
8 days ago
On the heels of two straight frustrating losses, the Kansas City Chiefs have a nice opportunity to get on track this Sunday. They’ll be back home in Arrowhead Stadium after consecutive road trips to Seattle and Denver. Kansas City needs a get-right game to steady the ship. And they’ll be hosting the 2-6 New York Jets. The Jets have lost three games in a row and are in desperate need of a win themselves.