undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Blue Jays are crazy if they don't try to sign Michael King
8 days ago
The Toronto Blue Jays need starting rotation help, and while Tarik Skubal would be the dream signing for Blue Jays fans everywhere, it’s not likely to happen. Michael King, though, is a very real possibility for the Blue Jays to sign, and the club needs to make it happen, as he would be a big upgrade to their rotation for next season and beyond, joining his former San Diego Padres teammate Dylan Cease at the front of Toronto’s starting pitching rotation.