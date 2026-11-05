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» Judge Finds Homicide Defendant Mentally Competent for The Second Time
By Editor’s Corner,6 days ago
After the defense requested a re-evaluation of a homicide defendant’s mental competency, DC Superior Court Judge Danya Dayson found the defendant competent on Nov. 4. Rico Parker, 44, is charged with first-degree murder while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm with a prior conviction for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of 52-year-old Marcus Little on the 400 block of Ridge Road, SE on Nov. 13, 2023. Little died from a gunshot to the back of the neck.
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