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Manchester United's Roma Revival Faces an Aston Villa Reality Check
8 days ago
Man United vs Aston Villa Prediction: Preview, Team News and Score Pick. Manchester United will host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday, November 8 (11:30 AM ET) in Premier League matchweek 10. United snapped a nine-game winless run in all competitions with a dramatic Champions League comeback against Roma on Tuesday, but their league form is still poor. Villa arrive in this match in very good shape.