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New England Patriots Need Drake Maye to Help End Their 8-Game Turnover Streak
8 days ago
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has carried an offense through injuries and uneven protection, but he enters Sunday against the Green Bay Packers (5-3) with a problem the Patriots have not solved all season: turnovers. Locked On Patriots host Nick Cattles said New England (5-3) has given the ball away in each of its eight games, totaling 15 giveaways.