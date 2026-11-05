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US Embassy warns American travelers of violent protests in France
5 days ago
Americans headed to France are warned of protests and strikes that could disrupt their travel plans, according to a Nov. 4 security alert by the U.S. Embassy in Paris. "A nationwide multi-sector strike is planned for Thursday, November 5, affecting teachers, healthcare workers, government employees, and public transport across France," said the alert, adding that it could last through the weekend.