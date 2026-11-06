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Playing for Mason: Anzar High football team’s tribute
By Robert Eliason,8 days ago
When Francisco Zendejas arrived at Anzar High School, Mason Gomes was his first friend, and he joined this year’s football team intending to play alongside him. Instead, on Nov. 7, Zendejas and the team will take the field in the inaugural Mason Bowl, an intra-squad scrimmage, being held in Gomes’ honor following his death when his motorbike hit a parked trailer on July 3.