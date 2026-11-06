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Corrections department disputes claims of inadequate inmate care during month-long lockdown
By Heather Peterson KSL,8 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Corrections is disputing the claims that inmates at the state prisons were not getting adequate care during a month-long lockdown. The lockdown was initiated at both state prison locations — Salt Lake City and Gunnison — after a correctional officer was violently attacked and seriously injured at the Central Utah Correctional Facility on Sept. 24. Mike Schoenfeld, corrections department deputy commissioner, said an investigation was launched as they believed it could have led to more attacks at the prison.
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