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Dana Point's Laguna Cliffs Marriott to Become a JW Marriott, 371 Rooms Getting Overhaul
By Jacob Smith,6 days ago
The Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa, a Dana Point fixture perched above the harbor since it opened as the Dana Point Resort in 1987, is getting a new name and a top-to-bottom makeover. JW Marriott and Aimbridge Hospitality have announced plans to transform the property into The Ocean Cliffs at Dana Point, a JW Marriott Resort, refreshing all 371 guest rooms and adding a new ballroom, restaurant and pool along the way.