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HuBMAP Updates Data Portal for Studying Human Tissues at Single-Cell Resolution
By Editorial Calendar,8 days ago
HuBMAP Data Portal, Announced in Paper in Nature Communications, Links Over 9,000 Data Sets for Investigations of Human Body in 3D, and Scales from Organs to Cells. Nov. 5, 2026 — A team of scientists has announced the latest version of the HuBMAP Data Portal, a data repository and 3D map for studying the biological and chemical functions of the human body. In a paper in the Nov. 2, 2026, issue of the prestigious journal Nature Communications, the collaborators describe a set of online research and instructional tools, as well as 9,316 public data sets that investigators across the world will be able to use to search and study human health and ailments at scales as small as individual cells.