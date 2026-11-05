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Met Gala 2027 Theme Revealed: “extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday”
By Navneet C,7 days ago
NEW YORK — The Metropolitan Museum of Art has named the theme of the 2027 Met Gala, two months after its planned John Galliano exhibition collapsed. The Costume Institute’s spring show will be called extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday, and it will look at how designers turn jeans, T-shirts, puffer coats and even paper, plastic and cutlery into fashion.