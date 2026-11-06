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Developers continue second round of open houses on Valley North 260-mile transmission line, hear from Kanawha County residents
By Jack Carlson,8 days ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — The second batch of open houses is underway on the proposed 260-mile Valley North transmission line project from Putnam County to Frederick County, Maryland. Kanawha County residents had a chance on Thursday evening at Sissonville Middle School to learn and ask questions about the project. The...