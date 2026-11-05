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REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATION / PROPOSAL – ACTUARIAL VALUATION SERVICES
6 days ago
FOR OTHER POST-EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS (OPEB) Submission Deadline: Wednesday December 2, 2026, at 2:00 pm. Central County Fire & Rescue (“District”) is seeking proposals for Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) annual plan valuations and other related administration services. The purpose of this Request for Proposal (RFP) is to outline the Board’s requirements for actuarial and administration services and solicit proposals from which the Board may evaluate such services.