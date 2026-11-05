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Three Earn All-Conference | Sardinha Named Defensive Player of the Year
5 days ago
Indianapolis, Ind. - On Thursday, November 5, the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) announced the men's soccer all-conference selections for the 2026 season. The University of Findlay was well represented, earning two First Team All-G-MAC selections, one Second Team selection, and the conference's Defensive Player of the Year award. Senior forward Carson Oberski earned First Team honors, while fifth-year forward Tom Middleham received Second Team recognition. Senior defender Andre Sardinha highlighted the Oilers' postseason accolades, becoming the first player in program history to be named G-MAC Defensive Player of the Year. In addition to these individual honors, the Oilers were also recognized as the recipients of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Sportsmanship Award.