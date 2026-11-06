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Bally’s official tells lawmakers Tiverton hotel will stay closed; state rep pushes for property to be reopened or repurposed
By Ken Paiva,8 days ago
Bally’s Corp. has no plans to reopen the hotel next to its Tiverton casino, which has sat empty since 2020, company officials told state lawmakers this week. During a meeting of the Permanent Joint Committee on State Lottery, Rep. Jay Edwards asked Craig Sculos, Bally’s senior vice president of Rhode Island regulatory relations, about the status of the structure adjacent to the casino. Sculos said the company’s property team continues to view reopening the hotel as not viable for the business.
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