undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
At the Buzzer: Indiana 92, Bellarmine 69
By Alex Bozich,8 days ago
Indiana put on an offensive clinic in the first half against Bellarmine on Thursday night. The Hoosiers shot 57.1 percent from the field, dished out 11 assists and committed only three turnovers, grabbed six offensive rebounds and made eight 3-pointers. Indiana scored a sizzling 1.64 points per possession. The contributions came from several sources. Darren Harris was hot early and led IU with 15 points. Bryce Lindsay came off the bench and added 13 points. Eight different players scored; IU had eight second-chance points and nine fast-break points. It was enough for IU to build a comfortable 50-26 lead by the break.