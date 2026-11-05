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Infant's Measles Case Exposes Weld County Hospitals, Colorado Tally Hits 27
By Ethan Morgan,7 days ago
A Weld County infant too young for the routine measles vaccine has tested positive for the disease after traveling internationally with family to a location with ongoing outbreaks, state health officials say, and the case has triggered exposure warnings at two Greeley hospitals and an Evans clinic. The infant received inpatient care and has since returned home.
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