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Who will teach in new orthodontic residency programs?
By Arati SharmaDr. Soumya PadalaNikki Sangha, DMDShweta Padala Nallam,7 days ago
It is past 10 p.m., and the program director is still at their desk. The accreditation visit is months away, and the records they need sit in a system only one administrator can open. Down the hall, a resident drafts an email about a supervision problem, then deletes it, because the only person who could act on it is the person it concerns. An international resident has already decided to say nothing. Her visa depends on finishing. Across campus, a senior leader holds faculty resignation letters and wonders how to fill the posts before the site visit.