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Is your clinical AI tool safe? 4 questions to ask first [PODCAST]
By The Podcast by KevinMD,8 days ago
Doctors are adopting tools that answer clinical questions, and some give inconsistent answers or invented patient data. Neil Panchal, an emergency physician and cofounder and chief medical officer of Longevitix, a clinical AI decision support company, wrote a quick screen for colleagues asking which tools to trust. This episode is based on his article “4 questions to ask before you trust clinical AI tools,” published on KevinMD. You will hear whether a tool shows its sources, gives the same output for the same input, admits what it does not know, and reaches the right person without alarm fatigue. He explains how a lab panel from overseas shows the danger of a tool that quietly converts units. You will also hear why benchmarks can mislead, why he treats these tools like a first-year resident, and why they need monitoring after deployment. Press play to hear why he says physicians should help shape clinical AI instead of waiting for technology companies, and why an impressive demo is not a safe clinical system.