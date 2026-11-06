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As Power Shifts, Expect a Lot of Big Changes; California’s Billionaire-Tax Effort Backfires Badly–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Nov. 5, 2026

By Jimmy Boegle,

8 days ago
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