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As Power Shifts, Expect a Lot of Big Changes; California’s Billionaire-Tax Effort Backfires Badly–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Nov. 5, 2026
By Jimmy Boegle,8 days ago
The people have spoken. Americans are displeased with the status quo. People want change. And change, they shall get. Due to the impending power shift in Washington, D.C. (and pretty much everywhere else), there will be a lot of resignations, firings and announcements—at all levels of government—over the next couple of months.
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